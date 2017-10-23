Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge to host BREW workshops for creative professionals

Recognizing that creative professionals need more economic opportunities, the Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge says it will host business development workshops during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week for the first time in its history.

BREW, now in its seventh year, is taking place from Tuesday, Nov. 14, to Thursday, Nov. 16, in downtown Baton Rouge.

The​ arts council ​workshops​ ​will be held on the last two days of BREW, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Arts​ ​Council’s​ ​Firehouse​ ​Museum​ on Laurel Street,​ ​and​ ​will​ ​be​ ​presented​ ​by​ ​New Orleans​ ​Arts​ ​Council​ ​President​ ​&​ ​CEO​ ​Nick​ ​Stillman.​ ​

“The​ ​discussion​ ​about​ ​economic​ ​development​ ​in​ ​any​ ​successful​ ​city​ ​includes​ ​the​ ​arts,” says Arst Council President and CEO Renee​ ​Chatelain​ in a statement. “Arts​ ​and​ ​culture​ ​in​ ​Baton​ ​Rouge​ ​is​ ​not​ ​only​ ​a​ ​quality​ ​of​ ​place​ ​determinant​ ​but​ ​an​ ​important​ ​business​ ​asset.”

The BREW workshops are titled “Speed​ ​Dating​ ​&​ ​Making​ ​Your​ ​Mission,”​ ​“Why​ ​You Shouldn’t​ ​Hate​ ​Self-Promotion”​ ​and​ ​“Art​ ​&​ ​Language:​ ​Honing​ ​Your​ ​Personal​ ​Narrative.”​ ​

They are part of an ongoing effort to provide business development resources for creative professionals, the​ ​arts council says.

“If​ ​you​ ​are​ ​looking​ ​for​ ​innovation​ ​and​ ​creativity​ ​in​ ​business,​ ​there​ ​is​ ​a​ ​wealth of​ ​potential​ ​in​ ​this​ ​sector​ ​no​ ​matter​ ​what​ ​your​ ​business​ ​is,” Chatelain says.

