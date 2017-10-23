Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge to host BREW workshops for creative professionals
Recognizing that creative professionals need more economic opportunities, the Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge says it will host business development workshops during Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week for the first time in its history.
BREW, now in its seventh year, is taking place from Tuesday, Nov. 14, to Thursday, Nov. 16, in downtown Baton Rouge.
The arts council workshops will be held on the last two days of BREW, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Museum on Laurel Street, and will be presented by New Orleans Arts Council President & CEO Nick Stillman.
“The discussion about economic development in any successful city includes the arts,” says Arst Council President and CEO Renee Chatelain in a statement. “Arts and culture in Baton Rouge is not only a quality of place determinant but an important business asset.”
The BREW workshops are titled “Speed Dating & Making Your Mission,” “Why You Shouldn’t Hate Self-Promotion” and “Art & Language: Honing Your Personal Narrative.”
They are part of an ongoing effort to provide business development resources for creative professionals, the arts council says.
“If you are looking for innovation and creativity in business, there is a wealth of potential in this sector no matter what your business is,” Chatelain says.
