Arlington Marketplace, next phase of Water Campus get green light

During its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, the Planning Commission approved the final development plan for Arlington Marketplace, a shopping center on 14.6 acres located on the south side of Burbank Drive, east of West Lee Drive.

The commission approved the plan with a unanimous vote and without discussion. Several other items were also approved, including the final development plan for a new phase of the Water Campus. The plan calls for 138,691 square feet of public and semi-public space, 15,835 square feet of open space and a three-story parking garage to be built on property north of Oklahoma Street and east of River Road.

The plans for Arlington Marketplace and the Water Campus do not need further approval from the Metro Council.

Arlington Marketplace is a large commercial development that will include 10 to 12 small retailers, quick service restaurants and a mid-sized box store. Rouses Supermarket will anchor the development with a 55,000-square-foot store.

In other business, the commission also approved rezoning for a pair of Rock N Roll sushi locations at 7949 Jefferson Highway and 3627 Perkins Road. The commission’s next meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.