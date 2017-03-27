Specialty meat market opening new location in Ascension Parish

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected since its original publication. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Hebert’s Specialty Meats Ascension Parish location is 24,000 square feet. The building is 2,400. Daily Report regrets this error.

An Acadiana specialty meat market is expanding into the Baton Rouge market, with plans to open its first location this summer at 13375 La. 73 in Geismar’s Dutchtown Crossing Shopping Center.

Franchisees Jesse Benedetto and Michael Stone are bringing Maurice-based Hebert’s Specialty Meats—home of the deboned stuffed poultry—to the Baton Rouge metro area. They also own the rights to open franchises in Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish.

Benedetto says he and Stone, his father-in-law, have plans to open several more locations in Baton Rouge over the next two years, though sites have yet to be selected.

“They do get a lot of business from our area already,” Benedetto says. “People will go to Lafayette and stock up coolers and make a trip. They know there is definitely a market here.”

Hebert’s specializes in the Cajun food market, selling fully prepared, seasoned meats that customers can take home and put directly into the oven or on the stove top. Benedetto says the Ascension location also will sell daily plate lunches, boudin, stuffed chickens, gumbo, crawfish etouffee, steaks and other products.

“They do just have meat that’s not seasoned, but really more of the concept is for everything to be ready to take home,” he says.

Benedetto says he was introduced to Hebert’s specialty meats by Stone, who was living in Lafayette and raved about the products. Plans to open Hebert’s Specialty Meats in the Baton Rouge area began last year, but they were stalled by the August flood.

The goal, Benedetto says, is to open the 2,400-square-foot location in Ascension Parish as early as June and no later than July.

The company has other locations in Broussard and Lake Charles and several franchises in Texas.

—Alexandria Burris