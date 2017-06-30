Aquiem negotiating to build $2.4M facility near Baton Rouge airport

The owners of Aquiem, a local company that sells water specifically for brewing coffee, are branching out into the packaging industry and hope to break ground in the coming months on a more than $2 million warehouse and production facility in north Baton Rouge.

JMR Enterprises, which is the parent company of Aquiem, has created a new company called Aqua Pak, which will be a water co-packer in partnership with the multinational packaging giant Tetra Pak.

The group hopes to strike a deal soon to lease eight acres from the Baton Rouge Airport Commission for roughly $55,000 per year. Negotiations are ongoing but partner John Laudun says if the deal goes through, the company hopes to break ground later this year on a warehouse, packaging facility and offices next to the Coca-Cola bottling facility on Plank Road. Plans call for production to begin next summer and for the facility to be running at full capacity by 2020.

If the land deal is successful with the Airport Commission, JMR will build a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, 10,000-square-foot packaging and filling facility and a 5,000-square-foot office. The company is currently based out of the LSU Innovation Park. The new construction will cost around $2.4 million.

Lauden envisions the new project as a springboard for Aquiem to dive into the luxury hotel market and expand throughout the country. Aquiem does not have an exclusivity agreement with Aqua Pak, and Aqua Pak will target other beverage companies as well, but the owners are simultaneously pursuing an ambitious growth plan to get their water products into hotels throughout the south, then the rest of the country.

Aquiem is targeted at gourmet coffee drinkers and pitched as a key missing ingredient in a good cup of coffee. The owners say it is formulated solely for the purpose of brewing better coffee and tea.

Since its founding, Aquiem has spread to several boutique grocery stores throughout Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as well as a hotel in North Carolina. Laudun says the new co-packing project will allow them to package Aquiem in smaller cartons to become more attractive to hotels, and the company will soon begin an aggressive marketing and sales campaign.

The new facility will process water and package it in Tetra Pak cartons, which Laudun says were attractive because of the environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

“Our main thing is sustainability,” Laudun says.

Owners of Aqua Pak hope to gross $82.75 million over the first three years and net $9 million in profits. The facility is expected to create around 28 new jobs in the first year and dozens more when it ramps up.

—Sam Karlin