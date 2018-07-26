Appliance Distributors of Louisiana acquired by national retailer

National appliance retailer Ferguson has acquired Appliance Distributors of Louisiana, founded in Baton Rouge in 1983.

The acquisition, which included the company and all assets, closed July 16, says Ferguson Director of Communication and Public Relations Christine Dwyer.

The business on Nicholson Drive, which sells to home builders and developers, will operate as ADL, a Ferguson enterprise.

Ferguson initiated the deal because of ADL’s “great reputation in the marketplace and geographic footprint,” says Dwyer.

Former owner Chris Boyce says ADL accepted the deal to be able to provide more value for customers. Under Ferguson, the business will be expanding its offerings into plumbing and lighting.

“It’ll be more of a one-stop shop for contractors and builders,” Boyce says.

Both Dwyer and Boyce refused to disclose the acquisition price.

All ADL employees, including former ADL owners Tom Gandy, Warren Gandy and Boyce, will remain with the company, though Dwyer says Boyce may leave the company over time. Boyce contends he has no plans to leave the business.

The showroom on Nicholson Drive, on the corner of W. Grant Street, will re-open on Aug. 6 and will be fully stocked with new plumbing and lighting options in three months.