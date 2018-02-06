Apple may offer refunds for battery replacements for old iPhones
Apple is mulling refunds to customers who paid full price for battery replacements on older iPhones.
The tech company now offers a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices, but Apple isn’t providing details on a potential rebate yet.
The possibility was mentioned in Apple’s five-page letter to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded more details about the iPhone slowdown.
Thune released Apple’s Feb. 2 response today, adding that the tech giant will follow up with additional information at a future date.
Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A new battery is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.
