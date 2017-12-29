Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

Apple has apologized for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a move it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

Many customers had interpreted the move as a way to for Apple to juice demand for newer iPhone models, their suspicions fueled by the fact that the company didn’t initially disclose the slowdowns or its reasons for them.

Apple also says it will cut the price of a battery replacement by $50 to $29 through next year. New batteries had previously cost $79 for those who didn’t purchase the AppleCare maintenance plan.

“We have never—and would never—do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades,” the company says on its website

The replacement plan begins in late January for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later that requires a new battery. Apple also plans to issue an update to its operating system early next year to give users a better understanding of the health of their battery, so they can see if its condition is affecting performance.

At least five groups seeking class action status, involving consumers in Texas, Illinois, California and New York, have also sued the company in the wake of the slowdown revelation.

