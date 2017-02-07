Appetite for nontraditional office space increasing in Baton Rouge

Traditional office real estate is reeling in the Baton Rouge market, despite an expected surge in office construction nationwide. Local brokers, however, say there will be an appetite for other types of office space this year, driven in part by a change in the way people work.

“Everybody used to want to go work in a suit and tie and bring a briefcase and get on an elevator and go to a top floor,” says Beau J. Box, president and CEO of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate. “These days, people are exchanging a briefcase for a backpack and they’re wearing jeans.”

Workplaces are becoming less formal and more geared toward suburban areas, he says.

Box expects more demand for “flex” space that is part office, part warehouse. More suburban spaces, like garden offices with large level parking lots and one-story buildings close to the interstate, are becoming more attractive, he adds.

Some of the pullback from traditional office space is likely due to tight budgets for government agencies, as well as a statewide recession largely stemming from the hard hit oil market.

“While the rest of the country might be heating up in terms of office space, I think Baton Rouge has been pulling back over the last 24 months,” says Scot Guidry of Mike Falgoust & Associates.

According to the Dodge Data & Analytics 2017 Dodge Construction Outlook, a provider of analytics and data on the North American construction industry, the office construction surge throughout the country in 2017 will be larger than any other segment of commercial construction. The increase in demand is mostly coming from an increase in professional business employment like accounting, engineering and computer design.

But Mark Hebert, with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, says Baton Rouge lacks new product, partly because labor costs are driven up by nearby chemical plants.

“I know that people generally like new and we lack new products,” Hebert says. “We’re really into modifying more of what we have because it’s so expensive to build new.”

Hebert says technology office parks, like the ongoing @Highland development on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road, are trending right now, and says general office space, such as the Chase Tower downtown, have little demand.

—Sam Karlin