Another tax proposal for Baton Rouge mental health center not likely to make ballot this year

Advocates for the Bridge Center for Hope, a proposed mental health and drug addiction diversion center, say there likely will not be another tax measure to fund the center on any ballots this year.

Instead, they are considering scaling down their plans like using grants and establishing partnerships with local agencies to open a sobriety center.

“Unless something changes … it won’t be on the ballot,” says Bridge Center Board Chair Kathy Kliebert. “What we hope to be able to do is (implement) part of the program and get something started.”

Kliebert hopes getting the ball rolling and making progress in the mental health arena will eventually drum up support for a larger funding source.

It remains unclear exactly how much money Bridge Center leaders will be able to attract in the meantime, and which local agencies are willing to partner with the nonprofit. Kliebert floated the Capital Area Human Services District as a possible partner, and says the Baton Rouge Area Foundation is helping keep the Bridge Center afloat as officials figure out what comes next. The Bridge Center could also be eligible for Medicaid dollars, she says.

The Metro Council last year put a 1.5-mill property tax hike on the December ballot that would have given the agency $5.8 million annually to open the crisis stabilization center. The idea was to divert those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues to the Bridge Center instead of taking them to the parish prison or an emergency room.

Despite relatively broad-based support, among both Republicans and Democrats, voters narrowly rejected the measure.

Several months later, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome set the wheels in motion for putting the same measure on the upcoming October ballot before backing off after being asked about her position on the proposal. Metro Council members then put the measure on an agenda before pulling it at the last minute. Despite BRAF’s lobbying efforts, it was unclear whether the measure had the seven votes needed for the Metro Council to approve it. The deadline for putting a tax on the November ballot is next month.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker, who briefly introduced the measure earlier this year, says backers of the Bridge Center have not rallied enough support among the public for her to support introducing another tax this year.

“I think everybody agrees it has to be done. It goes back to how do you pay for it and make it manageable,” Wicker says. “I’ve heard some conversations on those alternatives.”

The alternatives would be similar in concept to the Bridge Center’s planned diversion center, but at a much smaller scale. Proponents are convening a stakeholder meeting next month to find agencies that are willing to partner with the Bridge Center and provide resources.

Bridge Center board member and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III says a $50,000 MacArthur Foundation grant awarded to the Bridge Center earlier this year will fund a pilot program where mental health professionals will evaluate local prisoners for mental health issues to determine who could be diverted to a mental health facility.

Moore says the program will likely get off the ground in the coming weeks, adding the ship has probably sailed for asking the public to vote for a tax hike to fund the project this year.

“I just don’t see it going on the ballot,” he says.

—Sam Karlin