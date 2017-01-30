How Ann Forte Trappey overcame the naysayers

More than 25 years ago, Ann Forte Trappey took over engineering and surveying firm Forte & Tablada after the death of her father and the firm’s leader, Vincent Forte. Needless to say, the challenge was daunting at first.

But as Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight feature on Trappey, Forte & Tablada has since grown to become one of Baton Rouge’s leading engineering firms, having acquired four other companies since 2007.

“There were lots of naysayers out there saying I couldn’t do it,” Trappey says. “I had the faith in myself and in the few loyal staff who are still with me today that together we could overcome any obstacles.”

One of Business Report‘s 2006 Influential Women in Business honorees, Forte Trappey is something of a rarity in the Capital Region: A female CEO.

“I do believe that women need to work harder to reach those C-level positions,” she says. “I got into this position through the right education and frankly by birth, but I stayed in the position because I have worked tirelessly to build a brand that our clients trust and that our employees want to be a part of.”

Prior to working with Forte & Tablada Inc., Forte Trappey worked eight years for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in planning, in computer graphics and road design. Forte Trappey says she took advantage of the technical and leadership seminars DOTD provided.

Still over the last 25 years, Forte Trappey says there have been small challenges—each one provided a learning experience rather than an obstacle.

“My dad gave me lots of great advice, but the one I’ve used several times in my younger days is that ‘You’re young enough to make lots of mistakes and recover from them,’” she says. “Fortunately, the mistakes have been small and not all that many, but it gave me the mindset that I didn’t need to fear making a decision.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Trappey. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

How has Forte & Tablada’s work been impacted by the August flood, and how will it be impacted going forward?

Our Denham Springs office took on about two feet of water. We had 15 employees personally impacted with loss of their homes and vehicles. It affected production from our staff for at least a month. Our Denham Springs office personnel quickly moved into the Baton Rouge office so work would not be interrupted for the clients we service out of that office. Fortunately, our other employees were able to help those affected and pick up the slack at work in order for us to finish the year strong. It took a team effort. We hope to be back in our Denham Springs office by the end of January and all of the 15 employees affected are still working to get back in their homes.