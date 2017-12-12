Angelle touts Trump’s six-step approach for jumpstarting Gulf of Mexico oil drilling

U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Director Scott Angelle was back in his native Louisiana on Monday touting the Trump administration’s six-step approach for revitalizing the nation’s offshore oil industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Courier reports Angelle spoke to a joint meeting of the Bayou Industrial Group and the South Central Industrial Association in Gray.

“We’ve gone from an era of scarcity to an era of abundance pretty quick like for any generation of Americans. We have to move from the 1980s goal of energy independence to the 2017 goal and beyond of something called energy dominance,” Angelle said. “We’ve got to follow the path toward that goal.”

Angelle described the administration’s “six-step path” to revitalizing the nation’s offshore oil industry through a mix of streamlining regulations and creating a partnership between the federal government and the industry. The six steps Angelle outlined are:

Increase access to oil resources in deep water.

Reform what the oil industry has long decried as burdensome regulations.

Making royalty rates—the amount government charges oil companies to drill in federal waters—more competitive with other parts of the world.

Engage with industry leaders.

Promote environmental safety.

Reform the nation’s tax structure.

