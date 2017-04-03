Amtrak railway in north Louisiana ‘looks better than it has before’

A long-distance passenger rail service along the Interstate 20 corridor in north Louisiana has long been a dream and topic of discussion for local officials.

Now, The Shreveport Times reports the time seems right for the dream to come to fruition, according to Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus, who also serves as chair for the National Association of Counties subcommittee concerning transit and rail.

“I’ve been messing with it for 20 years, and this is really the first time I’ve seen pretty much perfect alignment on all sides that they want this done,” Altimus says. “Everybody is in agreement and in sync to do this.”

As Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to meet with Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant in the coming weeks, the Bossier Parish Police Jury will vote soon on a resolution showing its support for the venture, which would involve Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Amtrak service from Dallas currently stops in Marshall, Texas. The goal would be to connect passenger rail service from Meridian, Mississippi, through north Louisiana, which would link Dallas-Fort Worth all the way to Atlanta.

“It’s still iffy, but it looks better than it has before,” Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker says. “We’re contacting the governor, senior officials from Amtrak, to let them know we are very supportive of this route.”

