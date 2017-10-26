Amid ITEP debate, Together Louisiana outlines broader economic development philosophy

For months, Together Louisiana and its network of statewide affiliates have urged local leaders to scrutinize the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which, thanks executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was altered last year to give locals a say in how and when the incentive is administered.

Today, the group went a step further, laying out a vision for economic development that focuses on spending those lost tax dollars on public services like health care, education, transportation and infrastructure, among others. Organizers for local affiliates touted expanded transit, targeted incentives to bring grocers to food deserts and programs designed to connect workers with employers and training programs.

Today’s event comes as the state’s 64 parishes grapple with their new role as ITEP administers. The large tax break for manufacturers has been the subject of a protracted and public debate that has pitted Together Louisiana against organizations like the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

BRAC this morning released its latest “public policy commentary,” a nearly 2,000-word defense of ITEP. The chamber argues that 9,000 construction jobs are at risk due to Together Louisiana’s “anti-business ideology” and attacks on manufacturing.

But at today’s event, the grassroots network of organizations made a broader argument: The economic development philosophy focusing almost exclusively on lowering production costs through tax and regulatory policy is failing.

The group also outlined its own philosophy beyond ITEP. At the heart of the framework, says Together Louisiana organizer Broderick Bagert, is redefining economic development to include a larger focus on labor and public sector services. He even noted that BRAC is oriented toward many of the same quality-of-life aspects of the Capital Region.

Greg LeRoy, the executive director of the tax incentive watchdog group Good Jobs First, said the more than $70 billion spent by local and state governments on economic development has trapped officials in a system “whose rules they would never have written.” If Louisiana’s current economic development tact remains in place, LeRoy contends the state has no sustainable path forward.

“Only if you turn around and invest in things in Louisiana will you have hope,” he said.

Councilman Matt Watson, who attended the meeting, said the event was a “10,000 foot view” of tax breaks, much in the same way he sees industry defending things like ITEP.

“What we really need to do is drill down into a lot of the details,” he says. “There’s a lot of nuances. We can drastically improve this program so it does what it claims to do for the community without scaring away (businesses).”

Watson agreed that some of the manufacturers receiving tax breaks would come to the region anyways because of its natural resources and waterways. But he noted that Baton Rouge now finds itself competing not only with other states, but with parishes like West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana that have given companies the green light for ITEP applications.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said this week a panel of local officials will review ITEP applications and make recommendations to the council, the first step toward the city establishing a process for weighing in on the applications.

—Sam Karlin