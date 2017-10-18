Americans to spend record $9.1B on Halloween

Retailers are in for a treat this Halloween, with revelers expected to spend more on costumes, candy and décor than ever before, USA Today reports.

Halloween spending will hit a record $9.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation, which surveyed shoppers with research firm Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Holiday-themed purchases will surpass by 8.3% the previous all-time high of $8.4 billion spent on Halloween in 2016.

There will be “increases across all purchasing categories,” says Pam Goodfellow, principal analyst with Prosper Insights. “Expect consumers to be on the lookout for early-bird promotions both online and in-store as they hunt for the best items to complete their costumes and embellish their homes.”

