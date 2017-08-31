Amedisys acquires Massachusetts personal care company

A subsidiary of Baton Rouge-based Amedisys is acquiring a family-owned personal care provider in Massachusetts.

Associated Home Care has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Intercity Home Care, which has four locations in the Greater Boston area, North Shore and Merrimack Valley communities. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close on Oct. 1.

Intercity Home Care provides personal care, homemaking and companionship, professional nursing, transportation, and grocery and laundry delivery services.

“Joining forces with Intercity aligns with our strategy of becoming the premiere solution for patients in Massachusetts and around the country to age in place wherever they call home,” Amedisys President and CEO Paul Kusserow says. “This agreement further solidifies our position as the largest personal care provider in Massachusetts.”

Amedisys acquired Associated Home Care for $28 million last year, and the company has steadily expanded its footprint in the northeast United States.

Amedisys became the largest personal care provider in Massachusetts last year, acquiring Home Care of Worcester and Danvers-based Professional Profiles in addition to Associated Home Care.