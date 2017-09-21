Amazon to build regional distribution center in Louisiana, Edwards says

Amazon is planning to build a new regional distribution center somewhere in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on his monthly “Ask the Governor” call-in show on WRKF Wednesday afternoon.

The governor had few details about the announcement and would not disclose where the new facility will be.

But site selection consultants for the online retail giant have been scouring the state for more than 18 months. Howell Place developer Richard Preis confirms consultants reached out to him in the spring of 2016 about a potential site for a facility that needed to be more than 300 acres and was within 5 minutes of the airport.

Preis worked with the site selectors for months, eventually learning the company in question was Amazon, and says he thought they were making good progress. Eventually, however, the deal went dark. Preis says he believes the area’s infrastructure issues, troubled school system and relatively small airport were among the reasons.

Preis does not know where Amazon ultimately decided to locate the facility, and adds he was surprised by Edwards’ announcement on Wednesday. GNO Inc. President Michael Hecht says he also is unaware of any plans for an Amazon distribution center in or around New Orleans.

The regional distribution center is separate from Amazon’s efforts to find a city for its planned second North American headquarters. The governor’s office and Louisiana Economic Development say they will provide additional details soon.

