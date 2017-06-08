Alvarez to break ground next week in new Prairieville subdivision

Alvarez Construction is expanding its footprint into Ascension Parish with the recent acquisition of 67 lots in the first filing of Ironwood Estates, which is located just off La. Highway 42 in Prairieville.

Alvarez recently acquired the lots for some $4.5 million from Jonathan Starns, who is developing the 130-lot subdivision. The builder plans to begin construction early next week on the first of 20 lots he has already presold.

“There is a lot of growth in Ascension and a continued push from the parish to make major improvements to existing infrastructure,” Alvarez says. “We’re excited about it.”

Alvarez’s homes in Ironwood Estates will average between 1,800 and 2,100 square feet and will be priced between $240,000 and $290,000.

The subdivision is Alvarez’s second project in Ascension Parish. The builder also is developing homes in The Grove at Ascension, a 90-lot subdivision which is located off La. Highway 933. In 2016, Alvarez sold 50 homes in The Grove at Ascension.

Last year, Alvarez Construction branched outside the Capital Region with a new subdivision in St. Tammany Parish called Deer Trail. The 51-lot development is located within Bedico Creek, a residential community in Madisonville. Also last year, Alvarez completed the last of its 67 homes in the Deer Park development, which also is located in Bedico Creek.

—Stephanie Riegel