Alford: Take note of these evolving political storylines

There are several evolving political storylines worth noting these days, Jeremy Alford writes in his latest column.

For instance, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu terms out in May, with Alford writing, “He has arguably been one of the better known politicians to hold the job in recent years, and he’s a cornerstone for the Louisiana Democratic Party.

“That transition in the Big Easy is happening at nearly the same time the Louisiana Republican Party is preparing to install its first new chairman in 14 years.” The party’s current chairman, Roger Villere, is stepping down to make way for new leadership.

Another interesting storyline? That of Gov. John Bel Edwards and those jockeying to challenge him next year—like Congressman Ralph Abraham.

“Edwards is about to show his hand in terms of fundraising (2017 reports will be made public soon),” he writes. “But Abraham and other possible contenders are also tipping their own hats as the unavoidable—as in making a decision—comes closer.”

As for Landrieu, Alford says the mayor’s storyline is being shaped at the national level where chatter about his presidential prospects continues.

Described as a “political scion,” Landrieu has been placed in the unofficial four-man class of mayors who may run for president in 2020. Alford says that class includes Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Bill De Blasio of New York and Pete Buttigieg of South Bend. Despite the chatter, Landrieu tells LaPolitics he had no intentions of running for higher office in 2020.

“No right-thinking person who wants to be governor takes down Confederate monuments in Louisiana,” Landrieu says.

Read the full column.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.