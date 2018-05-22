Alford: Everything is special in Louisiana

You know how when you say a word so many times in a row that it begins to lose its meaning and just becomes a collection of syllables rolling off your tongue?



For the Louisiana Legislature, that word is “special,” says Jeremy Alford in his latest column.



“Like a baseball field full of snot-nosed, second-place middle schoolers waiting for a trophy, suddenly everything is special in Louisiana politics,” Alford writes. “Nowhere is this trend running stronger than in the state Legislature.”



With the start today of this year’s second special legislative session—and special reports, special license plates and special elections all on their way—the word is being thrown around a lot.



“Lawmakers, though, aren’t feeling all that special. Or extraordinary. After spending more consecutive days in session in 2016 than any other body since 1812, many senators and representatives fall into one of three camps,” Alford writes. “They’re either desperate for a compromise or thirsty for blood or they’ve grown completely apathetic. Others just want to do the right thing, but don’t know how.”



GOP Rep. Kenny Havard was so disillusioned with the process and all its “special” pieces recently that he left his position as chair of the House Transportation Committee. He said partisan politics are “out of control,” adding he might run for president of West Feliciana Parish in November, which might spark yet another special election.

He isn’t alone either, Alford says, noting there could be as many as 14 special elections this term.



“Not to be left out, even Gov. John Bel Edwards is doing something special for the special session,” Alford writes. “Bucking tradition, the governor’s session-opening speech will not be delivered in Baton Rouge, but on the campus of UL-Lafayette.”

Read the full column.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.