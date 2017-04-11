Alford: Chatter grows for Louisiana constitutional convention

The Louisiana Constitution that was approved by voters in 1974 has been amended 186 times since its inception and it’s still not perfect, Jeremy Alford writes in his latest column.

“In fact, barely a year goes by where a lawmaker doesn’t file legislation to start the process for another convention—and the Legislature always responds by rejecting or ignoring the notion,” Alford says.

This time it’s Ways and Means Chairman Neil Abramson, who’s back to push the issue of a constitutional convention, Alford writes.

Abramson has filed House Bill 456, which creates a special study committee that would determine if a convention is even needed. Moreover, the committee would create a draft constitution and a roadmap for how a convention would operate.

“Abramson has more of a wind at his back, although it has little to do with anything of his own making,” Alford says. “Three legislative sessions in 2016 that failed to yield substantive fiscal reforms and the lack of confidence surrounding this year’s session have created an unmistakable undercurrent. Lawmakers, lobbyists and political stakeholders are all discussing the idea of a convention with greater frequency in private meetings and briefings. In short, a buzz is slowly growing.”

Abramson firmly believes that it’s time to start seriously considering another constitutional convention in Louisiana because of the current climate at the Legislature, Alford writes.

“But that’s easier said than done,” Alford says. “The only reason delegates were able to convene a convention 44 years ago is because former Gov. Edwin Edwards, as a candidate, made it a central talking point during his campaign. That’s a breeze of hope that Abramson and other advocates may not be able to duplicate.”

