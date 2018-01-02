Alford: Among Louisiana politicos, Kennedy provided the most memorable one-liners of 2017

For the past 25 years, each issue of LaPolitics Weekly has ended with the “They said it” feature, a weekly collection of quotes from people who work in Louisiana politics, Jeremy Alford notes in his latest column.

“Sometimes the quotes are humorous. Other times they’re simply curious or, on occasion, explosive,” he writes. “Biannual collections of these quotes have appeared in newspapers across the state during the same timeframe, once at the end of every regular session of the Louisiana Legislature and again at the conclusion of each year.”

The feature was created by Alford’s mentor and late business partner John Maginnis. Alford notes that no other Louisiana politico has appeared in the feature in a single calendar year more than U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

“Love him or hate him, Kennedy probably landed more one-liners (read: one-liners, not speeches) in national and state news stories since January 2017 than any other Bayou State elected official,” he says.

But not everyone is a fan of the junior senior. After Kennedy recently sent an avalanche of barbed one-liners in the direction of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the governor’s deputy chief of staff Richard Carbo said Kennedy is not one to pass up an opportunity to get a headline.

So with the new year taking hold, here are some examples of Kennedy’s many one-liners from 2017:

When asked by a reporter about the judicial nomination process, Kennedy said, “I have no idea. I just work here.”

When the IRS gave Equifax a fraud prevention contract, he said, “You realize, to many Americans right now, it looks like we are giving Lindsay Lohan the keys to the minibar?”

“I mean, I don’t pay extra in a restaurant to prevent the waiter from spitting in my food.”

“With all due respect, I am against dumb.”

Read the full column.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.