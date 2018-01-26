Albertsons updating Government and Bluebonnet stores, adding Starbucks kiosks

Add Albertsons to the list of Baton Rouge grocery stores undergoing renovations and adding amenities as they seek to strengthen their brands in an increasingly competitive industry.

The grocery store chain received construction permits earlier this week to remodel stores at 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd. and at 4857 Government St.

The work includes remodeling the bakeries, delis and pharmacies as well as adding Starbucks kiosks at both locations. The renovation of the Bluebonnet store is estimated to cost $1.32 million, according to the permit, while the Government Street remodel will cost roughly $1.2 million.

“Albertsons’ investment in Baton Rouge is not only with the stores under remodel but will extend to all of our Baton Rouge stores, with an enhanced shopping experience and more product offerings and services,” says company spokesperson Dawne Proffitt.

Construction timelines are currently unavailable, Proffitt adds. The stores will remain open during the remodel. Albertsons is also revamping its store at the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways.

The chain joins Winn-Dixie and Hi Nabor in rolling out revamped stores in Baton Rouge in recent months. Chains are offering more amenities as they are faced with stiff competition from Amazon-owned Whole Foods and online delivery services.

—Alexandria Burris