Airline Highway property purchased for first Walk-On’s in Ascension

The franchisees of Ascension Parish’s first Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar have purchased 2.5 acres next to the Lagniappe Center at 14635 Airline Highway that’s anchored by Rouses.

“They’re in the middle of the planning phase now, and their goal is to get it open by the end of the year,” says Alex Knight of NAI/Latter & Blum Commercial Real Estate of the plan by Walk-On’s franchisees Kevin Harrison and Miles Holley.

Knight represented the sellers in the deal—Marcy and Randy LeBlanc, under Ranmar LLC—and declined to disclose how much the property sold for. Harrison and Holley purchased the land under H2Cow Properties LLC, and were represented by Donnie Jarreau, also with NAI/Latter & Blum.

Walk-On’s announced Harrison and Holley’s plans to expand into Ascension Parish in October, saying it hoped the franchisees would have a location open there by this summer.

Lagniappe Center continues to thrive at the corner of Airline Highway and Duplessis Road, with all 70,000 square feet of original space fully occupied, Knight says. A new phase of development includes about 30,000 square feet and will include tenants such as LIT Pizza and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

A Petco recently opened as part of the new phase, LIT Pizza is expected to open in the next two months and construction on Freddy’s should start in about two weeks, Knight says. About 7,500 square feet of space remains available for lease, he adds.

—Steve Sanoski