Agenda set for 2018 Regional Canvas Benchmarking Workshop

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has set the agenda for its 2018 Regional Canvas trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 20-22.

Among the roster of speakers is author and entrepreneur Mel Gravely, the former chairman of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce, who will deliver the keynote address at a session called “When Black and White Make Green.” The session is named for a book Gravely wrote exploring strategies to help business leaders recognize the promise of supplier diversity and economic inclusion.

Other sessions will focus on data-driven collaborations among health systems, business leaders as catalysts for community progress, talent development, quality of place, and diversity and inclusion.

Registration for the trip opened in December. Cincinnati is the destination for this year’s trip because it has become a national best practice city for many of the areas in BRAC’s five-year strategic plan. In its 10th year, the trip allows Baton Rouge area business and community leaders to reflect upon policy issues facing the Capital Region and to learn how the destination region addresses similar matters.

The trip is $2,350 per person, which includes all transportation, lodging and meals.

See the full agenda, and get more information on registering for the workshop.