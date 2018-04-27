AG Jeff Landry’s plan: Make Louisiana Senate a conservative stronghold

Some Louisiana GOP senators will have to contend with Attorney General Jeff Landry if they hope to retain their seats in 2019, The USA Today Network reports.

Landry is putting into motion plans to transform the state Senate by pouring money into the campaigns of undeniably conservative candidates through a committee that’s already converted the Legislature into a Republican stronghold.

Republicans already control 25 of the 39 seats in the state Senate, but Landry says many of those GOP senators don’t follow a conservative path.

“They’re Republicans in name only. That’s the problem,” says Landry, who heads the Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority.

The group is changing its name to Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority to more accurately reflect Louisiana’s conservative views, which Landry contends the current state Senate doesn’t do.

That was illustrated, he says, when Republican Senate President John Alario helped block Landry and Treasurer John Schroder’s attempt on Thursday to ban Citigroup and Bank of America from doing business with the state because of the banks’ gun policies.

“We’re putting together a plan moving forward to ensure the future makeup of the Senate reflects Louisiana,” he says.

