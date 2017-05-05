Affordable apartment complex planned for Plank and Airline

A Kentucky development group is planning a 180-unit affordable apartment complex in north Baton Rouge on the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road.

LDG Development, which specializes in affordable housing, is still in the planning stages for the project, which is named Commodore Pointe. The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District announced the project at its meeting last night.

A spokeswoman for the firm declined to comment, but LDG is not new to Baton Rouge. The firm previously developed the $24 million Mallard Crossing apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road in 2012, as well as the Woodcrest Apartments, an $8 million development completed in 2013 on North Lobdell Boulevard.

The developer is also set to cut the ribbon on the Port Royal Apartments, another affordable housing complex on Airline Highway, on May 10. In March, LDG announced a 204-unit project on Nicholson Drive and Gardere Lane.

Commodore Pointe will feature two four-story residential buildings and a 3,800-square-foot clubhouse and community room, according to a marketing packet the development published. It will be financed using low-income housing tax credits through the Louisiana Housing Corporation, which disburses federal dollars allocated to affordable housing in the state, as well as tax exempt bonds.

The project is planned to span from Beechwood Drive to Plank Road along Airline Highway, and will offer 90 two-bedroom and 90 three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $800 to $915 per month.

LDG currently has 1,000 units completed or in production in Louisiana, including complexes in New Orleans and Lafayette. Xpert Design and Construction is the contractor for Commodore Pointe.

The development is among the first batch of projects announced by the Baton Rouge North Economic Development district, which was created last year to spur investment in the underserved north part of the city. Voters approved a 2% occupancy tax for hotels in the district, but the board likely will not see any money until late this summer.

Another development on the board’s agenda last night was Howell Village, an affordable housing complex planned by Tennessee-based developer Gary Gibbs near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. That project faced resistance from local lawmakers, who delayed the state financing process for the development last week before reaching an agreement with Gibbs.

—Sam Karlin