‘The Advocate’ names new president

Judi Terzotis, regional president of Gannett newspaper sites in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, has been named president of The Advocate, according to a news release.

Terzotis has a 25-year career as a top executive of mid-sized papers. She currently is the publisher of The Advertiser in Lafayette in addition to running newspapers in Monroe, Alexandria, Shreveport and Opelousas.

“She is a highly sought after executive who could work anywhere and she thinks The Advocate is on a winning course,” Dan Shea, who will remain The Advocate’s publisher, says in a statement.

Terzotis, who will begin her new post in February, will oversee all non-news operations for the paper, including sales. She began working for Gannett 25 years ago, starting as an automotive salesperson and rising through the ranks to become publisher and regional publisher across markets in Colorado and the southeast, The Advertiser reports. She has been based in Lafayette since 2013.

Terzotis will oversee the daily operation of The Advocate’s daily newspapers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Acadiana, in addition to the 11 weeklies it owns.

