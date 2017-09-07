Adrian’s opening next week in Highland Park Marketplace

Adrian’s, a long-awaited “family-style casual” restaurant from the owners of Juban’s, is set to open next week in the Highland Park Marketplace.

“We’re just putting the final touches on it,” says Adrian’s co-owner Michael Boudreaux.

When it opens on Sept. 15, Adrian’s will be fourth Baton Rouge restaurant for the owners of Juban’s, along with Christina’s downtown and Beausoleil. The new eatery will feature more of a casual focus, Boudreaux says, serving seafood, pasta, po-boys, steaks, burgers and salads, among other dishes. Menus will be available online next week.

The restaurant will open for dinner only for the first three weeks, with brunch and lunch added later.

George Kurz, developer of Highland Park Marketplace, says Kean’s dry cleaners is also set to open next week in the same building as Adrian’s. Two other retail tenants are for that building are ready to begin work on their spaces as well, but he declined to name them.

Highland Park Marketplace is anchored by Alexander’s Highland Market and the Adrian’s building is the third phase of the project. The fourth phase will bring Jabby’s Pizza, Burgersmith and several other tenants in the coming months.

—Sam Karlin