Louisiana could create 110 jobs by addressing maintenance needs at national parks

Repairing national parks could create or support 110 jobs in Louisiana and more than 110,100 jobs across the country, according to a report commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts and prepared by consulting firm Cadmus Group.

Louisiana’s national park sites—including the Cane River Creole Trail and Jean Lafitte National Park’s Chalmette Battlefield and Barataria Preserve—have deferred maintenance needs totaling more than $11 million, according to the report.

Nationwide, 42,000 assets across 400-plus park sites are overdue for infrastructure repairs—for crumbling roads, deteriorating historic buildings, impassable trails and outdated utility systems—costing approximately $11.3 billion, based on 2016 data.

“Louisiana’s national parks are historical and natural treasures,” says Arlene Gould, Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, in a prepared statement. “They’re already strong economic generators, bringing in over $29 million in visitor revenue last year.”

National parks not only offer educational and recreational opportunities but are economic drivers for gateway communities like New Orleans, Natchitoches and Chalmette, adds Ben Johnson, executive director of New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

“Infrastructure-related jobs will help to ensure the longevity of Louisiana’s national parks, maintain a positive visitor experience, and benefit gateway businesses and state marketing plans that revolve around parks,” he says.

Read the full report.