Additional LNG exports from Lake Charles get federal approval

The Energy Department on Thursday approved two more long-term applications to export liquefied natural gas from the proposed Lake Charles LNG Liquefaction Project currently under development.

The approvals allow Lake Charles Exports LLC and Lake Charles LNG Export Company, also known as the Lake Charles Companies, to export LNG in the amount of 0.33 billion cubic feet per day to any country not prohibited by U.S. law or policy. The Energy Department previously approved the Lake Charles Companies to export up to 2 billion cubic feet per day.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy lauded the approvals, which were announced the same day President Donald Trump promoted a “golden era” for the U.S. energy sector. Reuters reports the president is seeking to assert the nation’s power abroad through a boost in natural gas, coal and petroleum exports.

The Energy Department says the proposed project will position the United States to become a predominant LNG supplier to the rest of the world. The Lake Charles LNG Liquefaction Project is jointly owned by jointly the Texas-based Energy Transfer and the Anglo-Dutch based Royal Dutch Shell.

Energy Transfer will own and finance the proposed new liquefaction facility. Shell will oversee the engineering, design and construction management.

The Energy Department has more details.