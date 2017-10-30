Accidents shut down part of I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge

Part of I-10 eastbound between Lafayette and Baton Rouge were shut down for several hours this morning following deadly 18-wheeler accidents, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development and news reports.

The interstate was closed for a stretch between Grosse Tete and Port Allen as late as 10 a.m., according to DOTD. WBRZ reported that the two accidents between 18-wheelers left two dead and two others in the hospital, and state troopers have closed the Grosse Tete exit.

Drivers heading east from Lafayette are being diverted to I-49 to avoid the closure.

DOTD told drivers to expect “heavier than normal delays” on I-10 east and 1-49 south in the Lafayette area.