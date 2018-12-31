A year at LSU: What happened on campus in 2018

LSU President F. King Alexander today released his 2018 postscript blog highlighting the university’s accomplishments this year.



Among items listed: LSU researchers recorded a 129% increase in patents issued to faculty members from 2012-2016, the newest data available. A report from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber shows the number of invention disclosures submitted by LSU researchers increased by 97% between 2012 and 2016.

Alexander also touted a record-breaking number of graduates in 2018. Nearly 7,000 degrees were issued between spring, summer and fall commencements and LSU broke records for most degrees awarded to military veterans, African-American students, Hispanic students, and TOPS students.



The LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts also received a $4 million donation from Baton Rouge resident John Turner and LSU Alumnus Jerry Fischer. As the largest gift in the college’s history, it will allow for renovations to the LSU School of Music Recital Hall.

Read the full post with all of the news that happened at LSU this year.