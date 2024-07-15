A real estate investment company just spent $2.7M on this property

A Michigan-based real estate investment company purchased the property that houses Davita Scotlandville Dialysis on Howell Boulevard near Harding Boulevard.

Agree Central LLC, represented by Danielle Spehar, bought the property from Howell Boulevard LLC for $2.7 million, according to a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. Vincent Curran Jr. represented Howell Boulevard LLC in the sale.

Spehar is the general counsel for Agree Realty Corporation, a real estate investment company that has developed over 40 community shopping centers in the Midwest and Southeast U.S.

Louisiana Secretary of State online records list Agree Central LLC’s principal business office in Michigan at the same address as Agree Realty Corporation.

Agree Central LLC’s Louisiana registered agent is CT Corporation System, located on Plaza Tower Drive.

Spehar could not be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.