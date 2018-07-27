$28.7M deal: New York firm buys Baton Rouge apartment complex on Perkins

A New York real estate management firm has acquired the Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road, Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane, for $28.75 million, according to sales documents filed Thursday afternoon.

CLK Properties bought the complex at 11580 Perkins Road through Oakleigh Owner LLC, a Delaware company based in Woodbury, New York. The signatory is listed as Richard Gorsky, managing director of investment firm RCG Longview. The seller was as Ma Oakleigh At Baton Rouge LLC, based in Los Angeles.

CLK Properties owns five other apartment complexes in Baton Rouge, including Cobblestone at Essen, which they purchased in January for $14.7 million. They also own complexes in Leesville, Harvey and Shreveport.

Rent for a one-bedroom apartment at Oakleigh Apartments starts at $779, while two-bedrooms start at $869, according to the apartment website.

The deal closed on June 26. Company officials could not be reached for comment. In August 2015, the apartments traded hands for $22.85 million.