‘225’: Will Baton Rouge’s craft beer scene take off in 2018?

Baton Rouge’s craft beer scene has been slow to take root. As 225 details in its February cover story, Tin Roof Brewing Co., which launched in 2010, remained the city’s sole craft brewery until 2016, when Southern Craft Brewing Co. opened on Airline Highway.

Brewers suggest the craft beer scene has been slow to grow in Baton Rouge because of the fierce loyalty local drinkers have for national brands as well as the city’s lack of pedestrian-friendly entertainment corridors. Others cite Louisiana’s unfavorable regulatory environment.

Still, industry insiders believe the sector is poised to pick up steam in 2018. Three new operators—Cypress Coast, Rally Brewing Co. and Le Chien Brewing Co.—have announced plans to open in Baton Rouge this year.

“It’s really an underserved market right now with only two breweries,” Rally Cap founder Kevin Whalen tells 225. “There’s room for growth. Plenty of room for growth.”

