‘225’: Tracing the roots of Baton Rouge international cuisine

In the mid-2000s, sushi was all the rage in Baton Rouge.

As 225 notes in this month’s cover story, the dish was exotic enough back then that reporters at LSU’s The Daily Reveille covered it with awe, attempting to explain what exactly sushi was and noting the menu offerings at four local sushi restaurants.

“The Rainbow Roll is not for the timid sushi eater,” the article warned—referring to a roll most Baton Rougeans now consider an introductory roll for beginners. Ichiban, Tsunami and Hello Sushi were just splashing into Baton Rouge, pushing the unique dish into the mainstream.

“It marked a new era in Baton Rouge’s international cuisine,” reads the 225 cover story. “But in the past decade, our culinary landscape has exploded. Now, we can choose from half a dozen different spots to try Vietnamese pho. We’ve got French-rooted tartes flambées at Flambée Café. Neapolitan-style woodfired pizza at Rocca Pizzeria. Baked manakish bread topped with za’atar, hailing from Syria and Palestine, at Zoroona Mediterranean Grill.”

