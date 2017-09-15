‘225’: See Baton Rouge’s new children’s museum

Go inside Baton Rouge’s new Knock Knock Children’s Museum with 225. The magazine speaks to the experts behind the museum’s research-based learning zones, and a colorful pictorial highlights many of the museum’s signature attractions.

Get a look at the Storybook Climber, a self-contained structure whose large padded steps resemble open books and go inside the Story Tree. See the fence surrounding the Art Garden learning zone and stop by the Pelican Pantry.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum opened Aug. 22—the culmination of 13 years of research, planning and fundraising. The facility is located on six acres in the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive near LSU and interstate 10

