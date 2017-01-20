‘225’: These are the people to watch in Baton Rouge in 2017

It only takes one person to make a difference. And 225 is celebrating those who make living in Baton Rouge a cooler, better place to live.

As detailed in the new cover story from the current issue of 225, among the 19 people chosen for the latest People to Watch honor are a gymnast, a photographer, small business owners, a motivational speaker and a community activist.

Whether they are making astronomical discoveries about our universe, reinvigorating a football team, advocating for civil and social change in our city or opening trendy new food concepts, they are the people to watch in 2017.

See the full story, which includes stories and profiles of local game-changers such as Pedram Couture owner Pedram Taheri, Congressman Garret Graves, and Jennifer Maggio, founder of the Life of a Single Mom Ministries, among others.

