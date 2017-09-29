‘225’: New restaurants, bars in Baton Rouge take design to a new level

From eye-catching geometric patterns at Magpie Cafe’s downtown to the glass island bar-top at Cane Land Distilling Co., restaurants and bars that opened in the Baton Rouge over the past year have raised the bar when it comes to design, 225 writes.

In its September cover story, the magazine showcases the interior design details at some of the city’s newest restaurants and bars like BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, The Gregory, Kalurah Street Grill, Magpie Cafe downtown and Cane Lane.

“The gussied-up interiors set the mood, conveying that crucial first impression that if the owners poured this much love into the layout, the food has got to be good,” the magazine says, featuring models dressed to impress at each of the aforementioned locations.

