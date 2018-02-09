‘225’: Meet Rebecca Whyte, the face of Yelp in Baton Rouge

Rebecca Whyte has posted more than 900 reviews on Yelp. As the review site’s Baton Rouge community manager, it’s part of her job. But she also just really believes in the site’s power, 225 magazine writes in a feature from the new issue.

As the local face of Yelp, Whyte plans events like fitness fairs and restaurant tastings. She networks with business owners, teaching them how to access free tools like check-in offers and unlimited photo gallery uploads. She also communicates with Yelp Elites, the tastemakers most engaged with the site.

But Whyte wants to clear up some misconceptions.

No, she does not sell ads for Yelp. Yes, the site is a resource for more than just food. You can use it to search for spas, salons, gyms, shops and more. And no, she doesn’t decide who gets named an Elite; that’s up to the site’s council members.

And the biggest misconception she wants to clear up? That Yelp does companies more harm than good.

“Bottom line: We are a directory page. You can go on Yelp and search for Vietnamese food within several miles of you, and you’ll see all the Vietnamese places,” she says. “I’ve discovered so many smaller businesses I never would’ve seen before.”

Read the full story. Send your comment to editor@businessreport.com.