‘225’: This is Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

As revelers sweep up throws at the end of a parade, krewes are already planning their entire year around the next Mardi Gras. Bakeries are wrapping up plans for thousands of cakes, and costume designers are sketching out extravagant designs for next year’s balls.

In its new cover story, 225 takes you behind the scenes of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge—beyond the polished, finished floats at the hundreds of hours of creativity, choreography, labor and libations that make Carnival season take shape in Baton Rouge.

The cover package delves into the history of Ambrosia Bakery’s Zulu King Cake, dives inside a Mardi Gras supply store, profiles the Prancing Babycakes and goes behind the scenes as krewes prepare floats for the Carnival season, among many other Mardi Gras aspects.

The result is a collection of stories that shows how the carnival season takes on its own form in Baton Rouge, where for many it’s not just a once-a-year party.

