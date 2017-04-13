‘225’ magazine and Waitr announce Capital City Restaurant Week in August

225 magazine and Waitr are teaming up to join Baton Rouge’s celebration of southern cuisine by presenting the ultimate Capital City Restaurant Week.

Beginning Aug. 14, diners can enjoy unique culinary creations at restaurants around town on specially priced prix-fixe menus.

In an announcement made this morning, the magazine and the food delivery and carryout service say the new event is aimed at the many Baton Rouge area residents who love to eat, noting that the community is home to some of the best restaurants anywhere.

The partners also note that August is a month where the culinary arts are celebrated through events such as John Folse’s Dinner by Design, featuring many chefs from around the country; the Epicurean Society’s Mama Marino Awards Dinner; and the ever-popular Fête Rouge, the city’s two-day premier food and wine festival.

“August is a month when our Capital City celebrates the culinary arts—and 225 and Waitr are all about having fun and enjoying great food with friends,” 225 Publisher Julio Melara says in the announcement. “We are proud to partner with Waitr—another Louisiana based company—and many of our fine local restaurants and chefs to showcase what our Capital City offers.”

To make the experience easy for diners, the current Waitr app and website will feature a special section for Capital City Restaurant Week participants to showcase their prix-fixe menus. The full menus of all current restaurant partners on Waitr will also be available.

Keep an eye on 225 magazine and the Waitr app for more details about the Capital City Restaurant Week and participating restaurants. Says Waitr CEO Chris Meaux: “We are excited about this new event for Baton Rouge and believe the fans of Waitr and 225 will love every bite.”