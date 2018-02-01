‘225’ magazine launches new ‘Taste of 225’ event series

Join 225 magazine in March for the launch of “Taste of 225,” a new event series offering readers ways to discover, experience and celebrate Baton Rouge.

The magazine is partnering with local businesses to give its readers the opportunity to experience the city through the grand openings of a buzzworthy boutique or restaurant, seasonal menu tastings or wine dinners at popular dining establishments.

The first event is Brasserie Bites, taking place from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, at City Pork Brasserie & Bar on Jefferson Highway.

The restaurant will be reserved for a private experience that includes a six-course tasting of the newest items appearing on the restaurant’s spring menu.

That means you get to try dishes like crab deviled eggs and a “breakfast for dinner” dish before the menu is even released. The night consists of mingling, complimentary charcuterie boards and happy hour specials. There will also be the option to add a drink pairing.

If you want to partake in “Taste of 225,” act fast.

Limited tickets are available for each event. The six course VIP tasting experience cost $50 or get the entire experience plus a drink pairing for $75.

Get more information.