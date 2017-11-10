‘225’: LSU grad brings autograph collecting into the modern age

Blending old school, handwritten signatures with our digital love affair with selfies, Stephen Madaffari is taking the art of autograph collecting high tech with his new app, GetSyn’d.

The LSU graduate tells 225 he conceived the idea for the app in 2015, after realizing his kids had collected a staggering amount of autographed memorabilia.

“The autographs were out of control,” says Madaffari who pitched the idea to his business partner Brian Moorman, a former punter for the Buffalo Bills.

The duo began working on a more efficient way to archive autographs and launched GetSyn’d in late 2016. Instead of scrambling for a napkin and a pen to snag a hastily written autograph, GetSyn’d users can take selfies with celebrities on their phones and have them digitally autograph the pictures.

“The engagement that the younger fans had with celebrities had become less about the hardware and more about the social interaction,” Madaffari tells 225. “The days of walking around and someone signing something and then sticking it in a room forever had kind of passed the younger generation by.”

