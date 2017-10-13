‘225’: This Louisiana varietal will make you rethink the state’s wine-producing capabilities

Louisiana-made beverages have come a long way in the past decade, 225 writes, noting the flurry of new craft breweries and rum distilleries opening recently.

“But what about wine?” the magazine asks. “Is Louisiana capable of producing wine that can complement our culinary tapestry?”

Wine drinkers are saying yes, and their gateway grape is blanc du bois, a dry, fruit-forward white that pairs neatly with spicy foods and seafood dishes.

Grown in Texas, Louisiana and other parts of the Deep South, the wine variety’s crispness and acidity make it a good fit for crawfish, shrimp, oysters and lots of other native eats, says local food personality Jay Ducote. In 2015, Ducote partnered with Louisiana-based Landry Vineyards to launch a private label called Jay D’s Blanc du Bois.

“I tried the wine and really liked it,” he tells 225. “It meant a lot to me that it was a wine produced in the state with a grape grown in the state. It’s a true Louisiana agricultural product.”

Read the full story.