‘225’: Why local furniture craftsman Conrad Freeman was ‘made to make’

Lifelong artist Conrad Freeman stumbled into furniture design while studying wood and metal sculpture at LSU, 225 writes in a profile.

Working for the local Ford Thomas Furniture following graduation, Freeman drew knowledge and inspiration from upstart companies like Barndog Mill Heirloom Cabinetry in Zachary and Mid City Handmade while building tables shelves and desks in his cramped garage.

What was a side passion became a full-time business earlier this year when Freeman rented a space for Freeman Handcrafted. Operating out of a space in a rundown garage off North Foster Drive, Freeman says finding the location has been one of the many ways things have fallen into place for him on his journey to becoming a self-made craftsman.

A man of faith, he considers it all God’s plan.

Now, he has the room and freedom to hone in on his signature, midcentury-inspired style.

“Its that World’s Fair kind of fantasy but also grounded. Things that are very functional but pushing design,” Freeman says of his artistic point of view. “The angles are beautiful, and it’s all about the lines. I’m very drawn to clean, well-designed, geometric pieces.”

He cites Bauhaus’ modern curves and angles and furniture of the ’60s like the Eames chair as eye-opening influences, while drawing on slightly rustic materials that nod to his country roots.

