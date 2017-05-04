‘225’ launches new e-newsletter ‘Best of 225 This Week’

If you need help planning your weekends, 225 is here to rescue you.

The magazine has launched a brand new, free e-newsletter designed to help Baton Rougeans plan their weekend fun. Best of 225 This Week will feature a roundup of upcoming arts, music and entertainment events, bright photos of happenings in and around the Capital City as well as a curated guide of new activities to try.

The e-newsletter will arrive in inboxes every Thursday, just in time for lunch and for the weekend.

Check out today’s edition, which includes a feature on Jasmine Gray, the young star of Venture Theatre’s Akeelah and the Bee production, and an itinerary of events in and around Baton Rouge. And be sure to sign up for Best of 225 This Week and all our free newsletters.