‘225’: Hydra-Guard Recharge expanding product line

Baton Rouge entrepreneur Joseph Tucker is working to expand his sports drink product line after a successful launch late last year.

Tucker’s product—Hydra-Guard Recharge—is available in about 300 stores across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, 225 details in a feature. He expects to double that number soon as, he says, negotiations for additional distribution agreements are close to being finalized.

Also, the company this month is rolling out a no-calorie, no-sugar version in four new flavors: kiwi, strawberry, watermelon and mango.

Tucker partnered with food scientists at the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator to create a higher quality, healthier version of commonly consumed sports drinks. Hydra-Guard Recharge has all-natural ingredients and four times the amount of electrolytes as other varieties.

Next up for Hydra-Guard Recharge, he says, is a new alkaline water with more electrolytes and nutrients than any other alkaline water on the market. The product is currently in the research and development phase.

225 has the full story.