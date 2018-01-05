‘225’: Go inside Baton Rouge’s new rock climbing gym

The sheer scope of Uptown Climbing can be intimidating when you first step inside.

The new gym on Coursey Boulevard, 225 details, includes more than 10,000 square feet of space. Climbing walls that stretch right up to the 30-foot ceilings.

Co-owners Lee Guilbeau and Robert Antrobus—climbers who’ve braved rock structures all over the country—recently led the magazine on a tour of the facility.

The duo met at a 2014 conference for climbers wanting to open their own gyms.

Antrobus, a Baton Rouge native, was trying to open a gym in California at the time, but the market was competitive. It took little convincing for him to sell his house that December and move back home to join forces with Guilbeau for Uptown Climbing.

“I knew there were climbers here in Baton Rouge,” Guilbeau says, “but there are more than even I realized. And it’s been amazing to see how many people come in here for the first time and walk out with a membership.”

