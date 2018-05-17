‘225 Dine’: Tour White Star Market before you head out to taste

White Star Market is finally here, and today is its first full day of business.

“When entering from the Mouton Street-facing entrance, you are greeted by Gov’t Taco, the first outpost of celeb chef Jay Ducote’s taco brand and frequent pop-up,” 225 Dine reports in a new photo-filled feature that takes readers on a tour of the gourmet food hub in Mid City.

Next in order is Dat’z Italians pizzas, complete with a big red pizza oven, and Jolie at the Market’s signature oysters.

Toward the back of the market is Southern Plate, a concept from the erstwhile Silver Spoon’s Chef Michael Mangham, which serves bistro-style entrees and salads, breakfast and homemade bakes. In the same corner is Mouton, the food hall’s resident craft cocktail bar, mixing up classic and original cocktails.

There’s also Chow Yum Phat, The Big Squeezy, Fete au Fete’s, and Rêve Coffee Roasters.

There’s something for every palate at White Star Market and it lets familiar culinary faces have established home without committing to a brick-and-mortar.

White Star Market is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Read the full feature (and see the photos).

